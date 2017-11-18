Em Rata, Bella Hadid, Elsa Hosk Opening Their Legs For You

Models Emily Ratajkowski, Elsa Hosk, and Bella Hadid left the #MeToo at home and adopted “manspreading,” making it into a movement taking over their Instagram accounts and eventually the world. They’re calling it “womanspreading.” While most likely the act would lead to incarceration for men, it can be empowering for women. Because who doesn’t appreciate insanely attractive women with an open pair of legs. Just don’t enjoy it too much or you’ll fall into the felony trap known as Weinsteining.

Womanspreading is all over Instagram and even has its own hashtag, and models like Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid, and Elsa Hosk are all posting pictures of themselves ignoring the first rule of femininity, and are spreading their legs and posing in an arguably unladylike way.

What is the world coming to when women are adjusting themselves to accommodate an imaginary pair of pearls they don’t own. I’m all for equality but don’t get upset with men for wanting some room to let the boys breathe and then attempt to pull the same maneuver for your nonexistent anatomy. “Manspreading” is an alleged “micro-aggression.” Imagine being in violation for opening your legs too wide on a public park bench or subway. The same people willing to summon the police on you over it probably refer to normal people as “cis.” I will agree opening too wide falls under being rude but NYC subway chairs are small and full of foreign bodily fluids. Men just want to be comfortable on the ride home in such filth. But cheers to these bad asses on social media being photographed in a position that would lead to a misdemeanor if they were men.

Photo Credit: Instagram