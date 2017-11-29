ESPN Fires Whoever's Still Left

ESPN is insisting that its latest round of another 150 employee layoffs is but a minimal let-go from its official staff of around 8,000 employees. Less noted is the fact that most of those people work on TV production for the daily tons of sporting events ESPN broadcasts, for which they are contractually and practically obligated. Meaning, the 150 people here, and earlier this year 100 people there, layoffs are from a much smaller pool of HQ middle management, show hosts, columnists, digital media producers, studio operators, and the like.

That group is walking into work each day unsure if they're keeping their jobs. These are also people with higher media profiles and social media followings, so the firings get triply magnified in the popular press.

ESPN President John Skipper who gets to keep his job despite numerous high profile fuck-ups, six declining quarters of operating income, and massive layoffs, provided a rote statement on the ESPN website:

“We will continue to invest in ways which will best position us to serve the modern sports fan and support the success of our business."

Thanks. The Skipper on Gilligan's Island was less bumbling. You're clearly got something on Bob Iger at Disney. One day we're all going to find out and it'll all make sense.

ESPN claims it's not bleeding people due to losses from its cable subscription audience shrinkage and infuriatingly non-sports sports coverage. Also, it's clear march to the progressive left in editorial stance, while still counting on football and hockey audiences to stand down. They insist it's part of a restructuring of efforts into ESPN Plus, an ESPN streaming service coming next Spring as part of Disney's overall streaming channel launch. You may recall Disney recently pulled much of its primo movie content from Netflix in preparation for delivering their own subscription service.

It's far premature to call the death of ESPN. It remains a multibillion dollar media behemoth that still owns a shit ton of broadcast rights to much of the most desired sports fare. As Jemele Hill painfully but correctly noted, sports fans are still stuck with ESPN. Even if they continue to decline in audience and income, their parent corp has beyond deep pockets. They should be around for many more years of extensive layoffs. The guy with the resume writing service in Bristol, Connecticut is sitting pretty.