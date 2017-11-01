Eve Wants Nicki Minaj To Think of the Children

Women will never just be happy for other women. All women in the entertainment industry are willing to do anything to get attention. So when Nicki Minaj went with a faux FFF threesome on the front cover of Paper it pissed Eve off. No press is bad press and “breaking the internet” is now a thing for every strumpet blowing trumpets and more. But Eve isn’t exactly the mother of morality. It’s slightly out of place for her to even deliver the message for Nicki to put her clothes back on from her high horse. She was selling the image of someone men wanted to have sex with way before Minaj was even around. But now that she’s married to a multi-millionaire she can afford to buy morals. Never mind that she was a Philadelphia stripper willing to do anything for a dollar. She’s big time now and scored a Brit with a big bank account to fall back on when her career fell off. Eve was Amber Rose with a rap contract. But now she wants to use “think of the children” to stop young women from expressing their sexuality for money. Slightly hypocritical when you started stripping underage at 17-years-old.

It didn’t take too long for the producers of The Talk to get their money’s worth from Eve! She’s seen that Minaj-a-trois Paper magazine cover – and she thinks Nicki Minaj needs to think of the children. Us Weekly said it only took two days for Eve to start verbally slapping at hip-hop hussies, and Nicki’s Paper magazine cover was her choice of low-hanging fruit. Eve, who just started as a regular cast member on The Talk this week, said that even if you don’t wanna be, you have to think of yourself as a role model.

I’m personally never impressed by anything that claims to “break the internet.” It’s a whored out phrase that gets thrown around for “make sure you look at me” photoshoots. It’s lazy marketing at best but it works. Kim has taken her clothes off on camera before but for some reason the world cared that she did it again because Paper magazine said we should. Paper has obviously been possessed by the mojo Playboy had in the past if it’s making print magazines and Nicki Minaj relevant again. Heterosexual males who enjoy magazines had to migrate somewhere after Playboy started playing a game of guess “her” real gender with their readers after Hef passed.

