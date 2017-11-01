Facebook Wants You To Fork Over Nudes, For Safety

Hunter Moore had a good run with IsAnyoneUp.com until the online anti-bully crusade rained on everyone’s parade. The term “revenge porn” didn’t exist until the exposed learned that they qualified to turn a profit from a civil suit. Blac Chyna publicly shifted the status quo with legal action taken against Rob Kardashian establishing the precedent that captured concubine activity on camera cannot be distributed without the consent of said concubine. Making those in possession of nudes liable to be charged with intent to distribute. That kind of caveat sucks the joy right out of the random tit pics the girl on Tinder just sent. And now Facebook wants to take things a step further. Mark Zuckerburg has never been shy when it comes to invading your privacy. Covertly inject himself into every aspect of your life in order to reprogram the human race? Future dictator goals AF. Facebook should have died out the moment everyone’s parents signed up for an account but it didn’t. They’ve only gotten stronger. Profiling almost every human being on the planet. All of the money in the world and owning his own Hawaiian Island wasn’t enough for Zuck, now he wants your nudes.

Facebook wants users to upload nude pictures of themselves to Messenger. The company believes the best way to combat revenge porn could be to post intimate pictures of yourself online before anyone else manages to. The social network has developed an anti-revenge porn system that uses artificial intelligence to recognise and block specific images, and is testing it in the UK, US, Canada and Australia. “The safety and well-being of the Facebook community is our toppriority,” said Antigone Davis, Facebook’s head of global safety. “As part of our continued efforts to better detect and remove content that violates our community standards, we’re using image matching technology to prevent non-consensual intimate images from being shared on Facebook, Instagram, Facebook Groups and Messenger.”

Of course there’s nothing creepy about a few guys in coding wanting to see what you look like naked. Your nudes are safe with them. Just think of it like fighting fire with fire. The idea of allowing strangers on the internet access to your private photos isn’t strange at all. It’s so logical it deserves a million likes on Facebook. Of course there’s the option to not take naked pictures at all, but have you ever been bored at home naked with wifi and a camera. Yeah, no one alive can resist the urge to give the world a sneak peek at the cheeks. It’s all fun and games until the servers hosting half of the world’s nudes gets hacked.