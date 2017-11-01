Gene Simmons Is Pro Sex-For-Career Exchange

Using natural resources readily available to you is the best way to get ahead in life. The ROI of a vagina is outstanding. It could birth a baby or birth a lucrative career if used correctly. And Gene Simmons just let the secret out. Women have gold in their pants and he would like to see more women take advantage of their opportunities. Naturally this may sound sexist but Simmons has point. Men can’t sleep their way to the top. They actually have to be talented to make exorbitant amounts of money in Hollywood. Women can just look sexually inviting until some 70-year-old director bets all his life belongings on black with her. It’s a double standard that should be exploited according to Gene.

"Women have a choice," he told the Post. "They can dress in potato sacks, (but) as soon as they pretty themselves up with lipstick, lift and separate them and point them in our general direction, they’re gonna get a response. Guys are jackasses — we will buy them mansions and houses...all because of sex." "Here's the reality,'' he told them. "I am aware of the rules. I didn't create them... "What I'm pointing out is your looks, how you dress, how you present yourself is an outreach, an extension of the power you have,'' he said. "We can't do that. Men can't do that. We have to build skyscrapers and thereby try be more attractive to you. "Your actual female self is your power, so you have a choice of implementing that power, that's up to you." Simmons also told the New York Post that women need to "get over your biological urges" and choose between having a family and a career because trying to do both is too difficult.

Simmons is undoubtedly using shock value statements to sell his new book On Power. I can almost guarantee there isn’t anything on any page of that book that people aren’t already aware of. But since he’s a celebrity everything he says in the book will be revered like it was the bible. Because celebrities are the same as gods today. Even Jesus Christ was a superstar. If Gene is lucky he’ll accidentally form a cult with the advice he’s offering. He’s secretly signaling to every woman from Beverly Hills to Mulholland Drive that he wants to be their leader. Grooming them on how to sexually take advantage of powerful men until he’s inevitably arrested in a high profile prostitution sting by LAPD. That sure would be one heck of a way to spend year 68 on this Earth.





Photo Credit: Pacific Coast News