"Get Out" Laughing All The Way to the Bank

I was surfing the internet and stumbled upon a new episode of black people just can’t catch a break with a cameo from Jordan Peele. The plot was pretty basic this time and dealt with both Jordan and the Golden Globes organization mislabeling the film Get Out. Peele believes his film should fall under documentary, which if you’ve seen the movie you can’t just go to small towns taking “eye for eye” justice into your own hands. Someone would have been booked for a hate crime at the very least. Also I’m 99.9 percent certain stay-at-home therapists haven’t figured out how to do soul transplants in the comfort of their own home. “Mockumentay” maybe. A film providing a factual report? Not a slight chance. Peele was triggered to call Get Out a documentary after the Golden Globes labeled it under the comedy category. Which is wrong but would be an easy win because when is the last time you laughed at any movie this year?

According to Entertainment Weekly, the Golden Globes agreed to accept "Get Out" in the comedy/musical category, where it might have a better chance against such potential nominees as "The Big Sick," "I, Tonya," "The Disaster Artist," "Lady Bird," and "The Greatest Showman." However, Peele has always maintained that his intention in making the film wasn't to be funny, but to show his "truth." “There are no jokes in the movie. It's all meant to feel true,” Peele said previously in an interview with CBS. "[This is] my truth as a black man, my perspective that I haven't seen in film before, I haven't seen that represented." “Here’s the thing, the movie is truth,” he continued. “The thing that resonated with people was truth, so for me it’s more of a historical biopic.”

Peele on Colbert:

“I submitted it as a documentary,” Peele told Colbert. The nomination of Peel’s film, which was billed as a thriller and deals with racial tension in the United States, caused some confusion on social media. With only two categories available at the Globes — drama and musical/comedy — decision-makers can have trouble selecting a category for some films. Matt Damon-starrer “The Martian,” which is about a lone astronaut surviving on Mars, was also nominated in the musical/comedy category in 2015.

Studios have submitted dramas with comedic overtones to the comedy category before. Maybe the categories need to be a little more fluid like gender in 2017 because who doesn't want to watch a 10 hour award show. A movie may not be slap your knee funny but with the way the world works it can be an easier win. I understand that it may be offensive but a Golden Globe win is the equivalent of a verified checkmark on social media. People look and listen to you even if the content you produce is shit. Making money is the end game. Respect and glory can’t be cashed in years later and eventually fades. Everything is about a quick buck. Why do you think we’re getting all of these remakes and raunchy comedies? If you haven’t caught on by now Hollywood isn’t a place full of the most upstanding people around. Cash now cry later.



