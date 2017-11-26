Gwyneth Paltrow Loves Threesomes

Sunday brunch #modernfamily A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Nov 26, 2017 at 12:59pm PST

Not many men get to shake the hand of the man currently banging their ex wife but Chris Martin is cut from a different cloth. Not only is he on great terms with Gwyneth Paltrow but he’s also up for doing brunch with her and her new boyfriend Brad Falchuk. Hopefully the avocado toast and mimosas don’t go straight to their head and the throuple are forced into a game of guess who the newborn looks like more. Because we all know how frisky people get after eating Dutch Babies so close to 12 p.m.

The actress and Goop-founder posted an Instagram showing her eating with her ex-husband Chris Martin and her reported fiancé Brad Falchuk The photo, which shows both men smiling at a table, was simply captioned, "Sunday brunch #modernfamily." Back in March 2014, Paltrow and Martin announced they were separatingafter 10 years of marriage. At the time, Paltrow said they were "consciously uncoupling," and she later told Marie Claire the two were still "very, very close." In July 2015, during the #BlogHer15 conference in New York, Paltrow also talked about co-parenting with Martin and how sometimes that means, well, getting brunch together "It's been hard, and you know, like, we've gone through really difficult times with it but we've always said these children are our priority. What that really means is, 'Even though today, you hate me and you never want to see me again, like, we're going to brunch, 'cause it's Sunday and that's what we'll do!' You know, like, 'That's what's happening!' Like, the children are our commitment."

It’s interesting that Gwyneth needed an extra serving of sausage that morning and labeled it under being a modern family. I prefer my parents being outdated and never upgrading to this lifestyle Paltrow is trying to push. I’m fine with two older parents too sick of each other to have a friendly conversation for longer than 10 minutes at a time, but too technologically illiterate to understand how Tinder works if they ever divorced. That’s real love. Not having two part-time lovers to alternate between. No risk no reward. Is monogamy really dead or is this equality Mormonism in the making. Basically polygamy with penises. Her interpretation of co-parenting falls under softcore cucking. Kudos to Gwyn for getting two adult males to take her on a date at the same time. Sharing really is caring.

