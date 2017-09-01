Jessica Chastain Grounded As Ever For Town And Country

Those of you immune to the allure of the dour, out-of-touch, and man-like Jessica Chastain are going to be all over her new spread for Town & Country. The magazine originally dedicated to documenting the going-ons of inbred rich Southern debutants who procured their wealth through... farming... still only focuses on the 1%, as evident in the line on this new cover: "How Rich Is Too Rich?" Just ask Chastain. The magazine's level of delusion in thinking they're delivering any sort of wokeness with the outspoken Chastain is right up there with the stage four delusion of Chastain herself, so this pairing actually works out perfectly.

Last time we checked in with the forty-year-old actress she was "dismantling systems of oppression," something I'm assuming we can read more about in Town & Country's "Holiday Society Secrets!" Now she's back to dismantle the worst type of oppression - the type affecting millionaire actresses - and isn't going to apologize for it. On not taking a penny less:

If I’m in a situation where I have equal experience to the actor and my role is just as significant, there is no reason why I should be paid less. It’s not really part of my world anymore, because I just won’t accept it.

Oops, no one's told her yet that nobody likes her or her movies. How embarrassing. On not taking on roles made for bitches:

I am not one to go for traditional female roles, because I don’t think traditionally female characters are very interesting, and I don’t think they represent real life. I’m working hard to break free of stereotypes that the film industry has created and nurtured around women.

Yeah it sucks when people are stereotypes, Chastain. And on a future of women just like her:

I believe that the energy you put into the world is what you get back, so I’m trying to put something positive out there, something to inspire girls and go into science, to run for office, to try to join the space program.

Chastain is the perfect person to dole out advice on becoming a scientist, politician, or astronaut, because she is actually all of the above. In her mind. "Does Your Housekeeper Secretly Hate You?" I don't know because I don't have one, but if Chastain talks like this on a regular basis, I'm betting I know her housekeeper's answer.

Photo Credit: Town & Country