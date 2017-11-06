Joana Krupa Has Words For Women Taking Advantage Of Weinstein Apocalypse

It’s rare to find an attractive female openly warning women not to take advantage of being taken advantage of. Logic would suggest anyone with a winning hand should use it. It’s survival and women are obviously at war with men over privilege. Joanna Krupa just came out as a gender traitor. She knows having tits and the benefit of the doubt in every situation is just way too much power. It can easily be abused. So when it was Jeremy Piven’s turn to be dragged she put her foot down.

Joanna Krupa defended Jeremy Piven amid allegations of sexual harassment and voiced her beliefs that women speaking out against Harvey Weinsteinmay not have the best intentions. “I love Jeremy Piven, like I’ve known Jeremy Piven for a very long time,” the Real Housewives of Miami alum, 38, told The Blast outside of L.A.’s Craig’s restaurant on Wednesday, November 1. ‘He’s like the nicest f—king guy I’ve ever met.” The reality star then explained why she believes that women who have come forward and accused Weinstein, 65, of sexual misconduct may not be genuine. “So I think people are taking advantage of the whole situation with Weinstein, and they’re trying to make a living or they’re trying to get famous,” Krupa said, before reaffirming her support for Piven, 52. “Jeremy never did anything wrong to me. He’s always been an amazing friend to me, so I support him.”

Sometimes it’s a requirement for the woman of the year to have a pair of balls and not be Caitlyn Jenner. Not all heroes wear capes and a woman speaking out against unjustly accusing men deserves some kind of award. Bravery is not trading yourself to the other team when being a man gets tough at the turn of the 21st century. Bravery is publicly broadcasting your unpopular opinion on falsely blaming men just because they feel they’re entitled to some sympathy and 15 more minutes in the spotlight. When a false accuser’s greatest achievements in life are having tits, a mouthful of Hugh Heff’s jizz, and arguing on Twitter all day you tend to be unbelievable. Not only everything you say but your existence as a person as well. Ariana Bellamar is a former porn star looking for a pay day. No police report no credibility. You can’t grope public property. Joana is even calling BS here.

