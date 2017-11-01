Josh Gordon Claims He Made $10K A Month Selling Weed at Baylor

Josh Gordon is what you'd call a troubled young man. A dude who'd almost certainly be incarcerated in some capacity were it not for his exceptional football skills.

Gordon was nationally recruited as a wide receiver out of high school in Texas, but chose Baylor University because the terms of his then felony credit card theft probation made it impossible for him to leave the state. That could be seen as a foreboding sign. Baylor was a decent choice, since athletes there who commit crimes less than murder or gang rape are largely overlooked. Gordon was ultimately suspended from football when he was found asleep in a Taco Bell drive-thru with weed in his car. If that sounds like a rare occurrence, you've never visited a Taco Bell drive-thru after dark.

Gordon was drafted a couple years later by the Cleveland Browns, because the Browns are playing a long con prank on the rest of the world with their incredulously poor draft picks. The clearly talented and equally substance and emotionally troubled receiver was suspended by the league for drug use not long after joining the Browns, then out for an entire season, checked into rehab, and eventually out of the league.

Gordon's finally being reinstated by the Browns and is celebrating the chance to re-destroy the remnants of his career by bragging to SI about how he was the master weed dealer on campus at Baylor:

As a sophomore at Baylor he says he was receiving as much as six pounds of weed—vacuum-sealed and wrapped in Mylar, sprayed with kerosene and covered in coffee beans to mask the smell, shipped through U.S. mail—every week from a dealer back home. He would drive to Dallas, Austin and San Antonio to sell it, and he estimates he was bringing in upward of $10,000 in profit every month.

That seems like a grand hyperbole. Though he was certainly smoking a ton of weed and likely selling any leftovers. You've got to do something in the offseason, and classes aren't on the list. Earlier this year Gordon explained that he got fucked up before every football game, college and pro. You want to be super certain you secure your place on the NFL's watch-this-fuck-up carefully list for future lifetime bans from the league.

Gordon may be the poor black version of the rich white Johnny Manziel. Guys who couldn't get clean or give a shit enough not to mess up their pro potential. Though likely for entirely different reasons. Damn you, Cleveland Browns. You're a clearinghouse for failure.