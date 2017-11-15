Justice League Got the Male Gaze Amazons and Bored White Women Are Pissed

As a working theory, assume bored white women largely angry at life run Twitter. It's not entirely true, but they receive all the media coverage for their rants, making it effectively true. This week, those chaffed ladies who elevate issues to make themselves feel useful clung to the re-imagined Amazon outfits for the Justice League movie. As you might imagine, thanks to a male director and male wardrobe designer, the Justice League Amazons are showing much more skin than their counterparts in the Wonder Woman version, helmed by a woman with a female wardrobe designer. It's the Grassy Knoll, but discussing breast plate size.

In Wonder Woman, only the most best feminist messaging movie ever about a woman who needed a man to save the day because she was so absorbed in tired family drama, the Amazon women wore breast plates and fuller loin cloths that would be obviously practical in battle. Even though according to the lore, they had never battled before, only practiced. While in Justice League, led by Zach Snyder, the Amazons are in tiny sports bra armor with more revealing loin cloths. Many cantankerous women with no expressed knowledge of Greek Mythology or graphic novels, noted that the Patty Jenkins Amazon outfits are clearly fit for warriors, while the Justice League look is pure "male gaze" driven.

I'm glad we have those new amazon outfits for #JusticeLeague because now there's visual evidence of what happens when you don't have diversity behind the scenes, in the process of creating a story. The Amazon's outfits in Justice League do nothing practical! All they do is perpetrate rape culture. Make sure WB and DC get the message. #notwhatwarriorswear They really changed the Amazon warriors outfits for justice league wtf. How are those bras and undies supposed to serve as body armor and protect them? Men ruin everything.

This certainly sounds serious. Suddenly the women warriors chosen by the Gods to protect the world from Ares are dressing like the millions of women at gyms across the country. Or are they mostly wearing full body armor in the process of making themselves fit and strong? The sports bra market has skyrocketed into the billions in the past decade.

Naturally, the entire conversation is meant largely for idiots feeling their oats and discounting the entire commercial appeal of popcorn tentpole films. Ask Jason Mamoa, he's topless and wet through the entire film. Female gaze?

The point of making art is to elevate society. The point of making a comic book movie is to make money and hopefully give people a few thrills. Justice League is to cinema what soda is to your diet. Though soda takes lives, whereas the Justice League is only going to hurt bored white woman looking for any possible way to feel useful. Repeatedly yelling rape is not a valid form of argument.