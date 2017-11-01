Kathy Griffin Sorry Not Sorry About Everything Trump

I can respect people who stand by their decisions even if it’s dumb. Sure if reenacting the beheading of Trump was done by anyone else the secret service would be at their front door without a bottle of wine or phoning ahead. But when you have celebrity privilege that trumps the social status of some keyboard warrior plebeian who wouldn’t be able to pull the same “prank” photoshoot, flaunt it. Then own everything that comes after your showy display of stupidity. The difference between treason and “only a mistake” is being a white woman we’ve seen on TV before. That's not a shot at Hilary either. Don’t let backlash make you back-peddle. That’s why I have no respect for Kathy Griffin.

Less than six months after begging for forgiveness for holding a faux bloody severed head resembling President Donald Trump during a photo shoot, Kathy Griffin now says has no regrets. In an interview with BBC World News on Wednesday, Griffin said she was not sorry for her actions and knew what she was doing at the time. "I take the apology back 1,000 percent," Griffin said. "The reason I made the apology is when the image went out, I thought people would just think, 'That's Kathy doing another shocking image.' I've done many throughout my entire career, and I've done many shocking things. When I won my first Emmy, I said, 'Suck it, Jesus, because this award is my God now!' And you know, the conservatives took ads out in the papers. That's what they like to spend their time and money on. So yes, I knew what I was doing." When the photo was posted online in late May and caused an uproar, Griffin acknowledged it was "too disturbing," adding "I understand how it offends people. It wasn't funny. I get it." She posted a video apology on Instagram, saying "I beg for your forgiveness. "I went too far. I made a mistake and I was wrong." That video clip has since been removed from her Instagram page.

Don’t un-apologize after the world has moved on from your incident and you feel it’s safe now. If you really felt that strongly about it you should have never buckled to begin with. But Kathy was reaching for relevancy. And now that the smoke has cleared and the world’s attention is focused on catching child predators in Hollywood she’s feeling left out. It’s the equivalent of being grounded and then giving your parents the finger after they’ve closed the door and you feel safe enough to act out. No one cares. Whats done is done. We’ve moved on, it’s your turn now.

