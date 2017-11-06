Kelly Clarkson Was Anti-Sex Of Her Own Accord Until Marriage

Sex is pretty great. But allegedly Kelly Clarkson wasn’t so much into it until she met her husband Brandon Blackstock. Which really has me confused because he looks like the standard dad bod individual you would easily run into on any daily outing. He has the face of an easily replaceable human being. I️ guess what Kelly Clarkson is trying to tell the world is that she’s sexually attracted to stock preset male Sims’ characters. But I️ wouldn’t expect anything else from a woman with a dad bod of her own.
Kelly said at the SiriusXM event that she actually met Brandon in 2006 at a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards. He was Rascal Flatts' tour manager at the time. She said that as he walked by, "I was like, ready to take it all off. I just felt something."
He was married at the time. Clarkson told the crowd she "ain't that girl" and didn't even talk to him, according to People.
"Just from that one time, even six years later, I had never really dated anyone," the outlet quoted her as saying. "I honest to God thought, 'Is this what it's like to be asexual?' I was just not attracted to people."
In 2015, Kelly said on CBS Sunday Morning that her husband was the very first person to whom she said "I love you" and meant it.
"I didn't feel like I had to," she added. "Because, like, 'Oh, that's what you have to do when you say it.'"
On an interview with NBC's Sunday Today show set to air this Sunday, Kelly said she has "never felt sexier" since getting married and having kids.
"I've never felt more confident," she added. "I've never felt more empowered."
Clarkson feeling compelled to take her clothes in public is something I️ hope only turns out to be a phase. This woman’s confusion is obviously on another level. Having children and being married shouldn’t make you feel sexy. That life is for those who want to feel settled and secure. Feeling sexy is an affair on Saturday night in an A-lister’s sports car. It’s not being the female size equivalent of Rob Kardashian. Rubbing ice cream all over your body stops becoming sensual when you’re always stopping to eat it before your partner has a chance to eat it off of you. You’re big ass can’t hid from body shaming. Your massive size just won’t allow it. Maybe if you ran on the treadmill the same way you run away from mean comments you wouldn’t be nearly as big. Congrats to these two for shacking up and finding happiness even though I'm certain they violate the weight limit if they ever chose to take the same elevator at once.
Photo Credit: Backgrid USA / Getty Images
Comments