Kelly Clarkson Was Anti-Sex Of Her Own Accord Until Marriage

Kelly said at the SiriusXM event that she actually met Brandon in 2006 at a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards. He was Rascal Flatts' tour manager at the time. She said that as he walked by, "I was like, ready to take it all off. I just felt something."

He was married at the time. Clarkson told the crowd she "ain't that girl" and didn't even talk to him, according to People.

"Just from that one time, even six years later, I had never really dated anyone," the outlet quoted her as saying. "I honest to God thought, 'Is this what it's like to be asexual?' I was just not attracted to people."

In 2015, Kelly said on CBS Sunday Morning that her husband was the very first person to whom she said "I love you" and meant it.

"I didn't feel like I had to," she added. "Because, like, 'Oh, that's what you have to do when you say it.'"