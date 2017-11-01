Kevin Spacey Being Re-Shot Out of Movie

In a bold move decidedly less bold because there were few options, Ridley Scott's decided to cut Kevin Spacey out of his nearly finished Getty Family 70's kidnapping movie, All the Money in the World. They're going to re-shoot Spacey's scenes with elder statesman actors, Christopher Plummer. It's tantamount to a boy from a observant Jewish family marrying a shiksa; he's being removed from all the family photos and his name never to be spoken again. Now imagine that boy raped other boys at after-show parties. Double ostracized. The names have already been switched on IMDb and all promotional materials.

Ridley Scott's receiving praise for the extraordinary undertaking, considering the movie is set to release on December 22nd, and Scott's declared he'll make the release date. Semi-easy for him to say. Slightly less easy for all the craftsmen who will be working through the holidays to make it so. Not to mention the guys footing the extra millions for the extra work. But everybody kind of agrees it's a praise-worthy move. Also there's no way you could release a movie featuring Kevin Spacey at the moment, so it's this or the recycling bin.

Opportunists have taken the Spacey 86'ing and started a petition to remove Wahlberg from the movie since he beat the crap out of a Vietnamese dude or two during his Boston teen stormtrooper days. Wahlberg's the lead in the movie. He's not going anywhere. Not to mention he didn't try to touch anybody's tits. A sin worse than race wars.

As the numbers of the blacklisted sexual fiends and goons and guys who like to whip their dicks out randomly grows, there will be more movie and show cancelations, reshoots, shelving of product, and a whole series of work stoppage moves to circumvent any possible Twitter storm. There will be a point at which the factory will simply slow down if not shut down from a lack of workers. This pleases both the Feminist Left who hate men and the Conservative Right who hate Hollywood, the two now strange bedfellows in an all at campaign to name names and roll the exile drums. Jessica Chastain quoting stories from the Daily Caller on her social media feed has to foretell of some End of Days.