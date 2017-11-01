Kevin Spacey Emmy Non Grata

The avalanche begins with but one flake of snow. Or in the case of Kevin Spacey, the rescinding of his big International Emmy Founders Award. Nobody knows what the fuck that is, but you better bet it's a great ice breaker at future Elizabeth Warren fundraisers.

The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, so even less useful than the U.S. version, announced it was pulling back its honor for Kevin Spacey. This following allegations the dude from Star Trek Discovery that Spacey tried to blow on his dick back in '86 when he was merely fourteen. Spacey hardly denied the accusation, though he hardly confessed.

But four months ago when the Academy announced his selection, Spacey was referred to as "an individual who crosses cultural boundaries to touch humanity.” They got the second half right. If they mean little humans. Now they've moved onto...

The International Academy has announced that in light of recent events it will not honor Kevin Spacey with the 2017 Intl Emmy Founders Award

Not really recent events. Three decades old. So the opposite of recent. It's an odd thing during witch hunts how accusations equal verdicts. Kevin Spacey almost certainly mounted the lad. Though worth noting we used to ask for due process before locking up somebody's International Emmy.