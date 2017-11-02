Kevin Spacey, It's Now Officially Pouring

Sometimes, it merely takes the bravery of one man to admit at 44 that at 14 Kevin Spacey cradled him in his arms and threw him onto a bed with lust in his years. One Star Trek actor to open the floodgates. Sort of like how Halle Berry opened the door for black actresses to win Oscars by having sex with Billy Bob Thornton on camera. Admit it, you wouldn't do that for any sized trophy.

Every media network that previously dedicated ninety-percent of staff time to Trump-Russia, has turned their attention to shocking investigative pieces on men in Hollywood eye raping, or plain old fashioned raping, women in Hollywood. In the case of Kevin Spacey, insert man for woman. With Spacey's true outing, at the hands of Anthony Rapp, CNN delved into the Spacey space and found eight current employees of House of Cards to say super bad shit about their boss on the ropes. Mussolini got better treatment toward the end.

Eight various people who worked on House of Cards but asked not to be named cited Spacey for sexual harassment in the workplace. Lots of targeting of young men on the shop floor. One production assistant claimed outright molestation by Spacey who stuck his hands uninvited into the pants of the production assistant who was driving Spacey to the set.

"I was in a state of shock. He was a man in a very powerful position on the show and I was someone very low on the totem pole and on the food chain there."

This is one area where men are perhaps poorly served by their general lack of "being groped" experience coming up versus women. Every gal in town has a half dozen unwanted touching stories. Most guys don't really. You might not see a Spacey hand on genitals maneuver coming if you're another man. Even if gay, which Spacey presumably radars about you.

In case you don't believe the gay P.A., CNN interviewed several women who worked on House of Cards to get the point of view of the gender who were entirely left alone by randy Kevin:

"It was very known that Kevin was inappropriate, and males I worked with complained to me about how they felt uncomfortable. Kevin does this thing which was play fights with them in order to touch them." She said she saw Spacey approach "multiple people" to "say hello, greet them, shake their hand and pull their hand down to his crotch and touch their crotch. I have friends say he reached up their shorts on set."

That sounds almost as bad as those Christmas wrapping jobs I took at Macy's each winter. Less paper cuts, but more reach-arounds from the creepy old guy.

Several other employees confirmed that Spacey prowled the set doing good touch bad touch on the young men, from shoulder rubs, to torso caresses, and other creepy predator type handsy behavor. Assume all eight of the employees interviewed aren't in an anti-Spacey cabal to bring the man down. This shit happened. All of them confirmed that senior members of the production staff basically "handled" the complaints by trying to manage Spacey to be less obvious. In short, they did shit.

Netflix issued a statement claiming they maybe kind of knew about one incident five years ago but it was resolved amicably. Meaning, whoever Spacey felt up got paid to shut the fuck up and work elsewhere. Netflix added that they obviously stand on the side of victims in workplace harassment issues, except the one they just mentioned seconds ago. Rules need exceptions. If you don't bend, you break.

You hate to support the notion that everybody with a gripe against their boss should do a CNN interview to claim victimhood, but this one does sound notably bad. You can't give carte blanche to the boss to fondle any employee who makes his dick throb. These people aren't the career climbing actresses volunteering for a disturbing game of quid pro quo. These are grunts trying to lay the electrical tape or string the lights while Spacey is massaging their strong calves and cumming in his trousers.

Stories like this remind you that Hollywood isn't that much different than other places, though still worse in every single possible way. There are very few environments where sinners insist on being portrayed as saints. To the point they hand out awards to one another to honor their grace. In between forcibly butt fucking the help. That seems wrong.