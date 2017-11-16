Kim Kardashian Takes Something Salty In Her Mouth For Publicity

As if this is even news, last night Kim Kardashian took a salty load in her mouth for publicity in front of the cameras. Wild. Ray J's receptacle was playing "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" on The Late Late Show with James Corden when she opted for the filling instead of the spilling. The way it works is guests are faced with either giving up a hot deet about their lives or ingesting something gross. The real-life Jiminy Glick, James Corden, is always good at screeching his way into the headlines, and when drilling Kardashian on Wednesday night, asked her if Kyle Jenner and Khloé Kardashian are fat because they're fat or fat because they're pregnant. As the Jenndashian's careers at this point are contingent on this one secret that everybody already knows, Kardashian decided to drink a sardine smoothie instead of talking about her sisters. Except she didn't so much as drink the smoothie as let it dribble out of her mouth before spitting out the load entirely. Well now we know she's completely useless.

Kim was also tasked with ranking her brothel mates from best dressed to worst dressed, and her lineup went, from best to worst: Kendall, Kris, Kylie, Kourtney, and last and least, Beast. As always, Kardashian looked like a hooker with a heart of gold and managed to make what was surely an expensive dress look like something she hijacked from a strung out Toledo drag queen, and if you're into that sort of thing, you can find all the desktop backdrop options you can handle in the gallery below. Or just keep looking at the GIF I made above. Because, yeah, I'm pretty damn proud of it.

Photo Credit: CBS