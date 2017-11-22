Kris Jenner Compares Daughters To Leaky Faucet

During the Jenndashian brothel family holiday celebration, Kris Jenner insulted faucets everywhere when she compared them to her drippy slut daughters. E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians: A Very Kardashian Holiday transported us to a dinner table decked out for either a Frederick's of Hollywood lingerie shoot or a meal with the Vampire Lestat, where the ladies got emotional about their leaky holes. While Kim Kardashian's surrogate's pregnancy was confirmed with a baby shower, the family is still milking whatever is baking unconfirmed inside of Kylie and Beast, and, in between stuffing her face at the dinner table, Kris teased the twelve KUWTK fans out there with:

I used to pray that one of you guys would have a baby and now it's like a faucet that we turned on and won't turn off. The fact that I have all these grandchildren, it's been the most amazing journey to watch your kids because it's truly the meaning of just life.

The conversation flowed as seamlessly as a bunch of Furby's speaking Klingon to one another, with Beast chiming in with:

I think I'm thankful for having so many generations here. It's so cool.

And Kim with:

I don't know if I'm thankful for the calm before the storm next year with the new baby, and I'm thankful that we have family here.

And last and 100% least, Kylie with:

I'm thankful for my mom because I don't know what I would do without you. You're like my favorite person on the planet. You really are, I hold you in high regards.

Stockholm Syndrom is a hell of a phenomenon. Kris sees her pregnant twenty-year-old daughter Kylie Jenner as the family's cash cow, literally, and by marketing what should be a warning sign of celebritydom as a tearful family moment, is surely paving the way for more young pregnant brainwashed pieces of garbage. The fact that this family isn't starring on a TLC series Help, My Mom Is My Pimp is just a matter of semantics. Check out the whole conversation in the clip above if you don't mind getting eye herpes.

