Lady Gaga Got Engaged

Lady Gaga is the last person I would imagine to get married or even willingly be in a long-term heterosexual relationship. Christian Carino is the lucky man. Who is he? Her talent agent. And he’s pretty good at his job if he’s on his way from only getting a percentage of her earnings to half of everything she owns after they divorce. Because let’s be honest, celebrity relationships don’t age into the sunset, ever. It’s only a matter of time before she’s asked “who is he” too many times at every event she attends before she calls it quits. Having to always explain your future husband’s existence gets exhausting. Plus the possibility of getting pregnant by your talent agent doesn’t sound too good on paper either.

He put a ring on it! Lady Gaga and Christian Carino are engaged, Us Weeklycan exclusively reveal. A source tells Us the Grammy-winning singer, 31, and the CAA talent agent, 48, secretly got engaged over the summer after Carino asked the singer’s father for his permission. Due to her current health state, they are focused on her recovery and don’t have any wedding plans just yet.

Gaga has been engaged before. A five year relationship with Taylor Kinney that ended with no honeymoon and a break up inspired Gaga album. Getting engaged to your talent agent is just a form of rebound dick gone wrong. She has a pet rooster for Christ’s sake so saying no to impulsive behavior looks like it’s hard for her. When you have an excessive amount of money and fame the one thing you can’t afford to buy is a normal life. And she’s clearly reaching for one with a talent agent.

