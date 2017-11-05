Lamar Odom Rediscovers Horizontal (VIDEO)

You wonder how public relations people can make public statements about their clients with a straight face. A hint of sociopathy is required for the position. After Lamar Odom passed out at a Sunset Strip nightclub at 2am, his publicist issued a statement claiming Odom lost consciousness from dehydration related to an intense workout earlier in the day. At the gym. Where fluids are forbidden. Also in surrounding areas outside the gym. No water to be had. Poor man.

This statement is contested by every single other person in the bar willing to take fifty bucks from TMZ to go on record stating they saw Odom pounding drinks for hours. And that was the not-in-the-bathroom portion of the evening. The johns in those clubs resemble Tony Montana's home office desk at the height of his reign of paranoia fueled rage.

Odom's struggled with substance abuse for many years now. Including that time he left substances in Khloe Kardashian's buttocks for three years thinking he was in love. There is no particular scale for drug addiction, but if a ten is dead, Odom is merely waiting to be rounded up from a nine-and-a-half. And that was before the comatose medical evacuation from the desert whorehouse.

Odom's been warned and rehabbed and busted and intervened and every other possible way to tell somebody they're killing themselves with the chemicals. Dude does not care, or he can't care. Watching a super tall guy pass out is something of a rubberneck must. It becomes tedious by the ninth time. This is mostly bitter talk from a guy whose had Odom as his safe pick in his Death Pool since '14