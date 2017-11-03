Lethal Weapon 5 In The Works

Who needs to invent a time machine anymore with the way Hollywood is bringing back the same cinematic stories. The movie business hit peak creativity around the time VHS switched to DVD. And that transition opened the floodgates for reboots and remakes. No title was safe. I will admit I do like the updated twist with an audience that’s more aware of their feelings and easily more offended by the same situations everyone would have ignored years ago. Lethal Weapon 5 is going to be so much more interesting with an openly anti-semitic alcoholic Mel Gibson. So now when he turns down bagels on set it can be seen as either him not being hungry or spun as him rejecting anything Jew related. But now he’s trying to set a precedent that anyone can be forgiven if you take a hiatus, play dumb for the PC crowd, and grow a beard.

Deadline hears that Mel Gibson, Danny Glover, Richard Donner are all huddling on the possibility of doing another film for the the Lethal Weapon franchise. In the scenario we’ve heard Donner would direct and Channing Gibson (Lethal Weapon 4) would script. There are many moving parts, but we’ve heard that all are on board and exploring another film. It would move forward, of course, at Warner Bros., the studio that has brought audiences four in the franchise.

No need to experience a Fandango advanced ticket purchase fee for this movie. The whole “good cop, crazy cop” routine has been beaten to death. What more could you really offer that hasn’t been seen already? Why did continuing a series that was last left off in 1998 sound like a good idea? Danny Glover is 71-years-old which is basically "waiting to die any day now" age. Are you prepared for the blackface backlash you’ll receive if he passes away mid movie and you’re forced to used CGI with the incorrect complexion? Switching main African American characters only worked for Will Smith. You are not Will Smith.