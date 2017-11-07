Lord Of Retail Amazon Making Lord Of Rings Show

Somehow Jeff Bezos went from “I️ sell books” to I️ sell books and can compete with your favorite HBO television series. If you’re of the human species chances are you’ve seen Game Of Thrones at one point in your life. Also if you just happen to be a homo sapien belonging to the better half of this century you’ve probably made a purchase from Amazon. If you’ve done neither of these you’re either an elderly person or an animal. Amazon couldn’t let a show like GOT bask in the glory of all things good. Wherever there is success there will be new competitors. Amazon is looking to usurp the Iron Throne from HBO with a Lord Of The Rings TV show.

Game of Thrones is one of the biggest TV shows of the last decade. It's got dragons and swords and epic battle scenes aplenty. Lord of the Rings is one of the biggest film franchises of all time. It's also got those things, plus a built-in fanbase of rabid fantasy lovers. It stands to reason, then, that, according to Variety, Amazon and Warner Bros. Television are in talks with the Tolkien estate about a Lord of the Rings TV series. The studio and the Tolkien estate have been shopping a series based on the classic fantasy novels and their assortment of hobbits, wizards, and warriors, sparking a competitive situation from which Amazon has emerged as the frontrunner. Representatives for Amazon and Warner Bros. declined to comment.

I️ preferred The Hobbit over Lord Of The Rings. Solely based on them shaving about an hour off the runtime for the film compared to LOTR. Hopefully they can condense as much as possible in one hour if they do proceed with making the show because LOTR is just really long to put it lightly. The only way you’re even guaranteed to get laid after taking a date to that four hour epic cinematic journey is if she came to the theater in cosplay. Then you know she’s a winner. And I️ hope this doesn’t inspire HBO to make a Game Of Thrones money grab movie. We don't need that.

Image Credit: Houghton Mifflin Publishing / The New Yorker