Marilyn Manson Mock Mass Shooting At San Bernardino Show

Marilyn Manson lost his leader of edge status when more millennials just stopped going to church in general. You can’t be an edge lord when the supply of good Christians and other believers are slowly dwindling. Then some stage prop that hospitalized him reminded his fans he’s more of a mortal man than a Satan reincarnate in the flesh. The irony that someone’s middle aged Jesus loving nurse mom probably said a prayer for Lucifer to get better as he laid on the hospital bed. But Manson has a reputation to uphold. He will not be outdone. I’m sure Satan does not care about social justice warriors so Marilyn followed suit when he pointed a prop rifle at a San Bernardino concert going crowd.

Marilyn Manson showed a shocking lack of empathy Sunday night as he pretended to spray the crowd with bullets from a fake semi-automatic weapon ... in a county that is still reeling from a mass shooting. Marilyn --- in a wheelchair after a September injury that crushed his leg -- was performing at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino ... the city where a terrorist killed 14 people in December 2015. Perhaps with that in mind -- and a penchant for controversial headlines -- Marilyn pulled out the fake rifle while performing "We Know Where You F****** Live."

Someone’s sensitivity level is stuck in 1999. You can’t point gun props at a crowd anymore without making headlines for all the wrong reasons. From the people who don’t buy Manson’s music performing the song We Know Where You Fucking Live coupled with a rifle on stage is a recipe for disaster. The actual music video itself could be considered violent, sacrilegious, and courageously obscene. Just like any episode of American Horror Story. And most of America watches that. But since Marilyn doesn’t have a storyline his entertainment is often interpreted as senseless. Hypocritical? Of course. Out of character for Manson? Not by a long shot. Everyone upset and offended by him bringing a gun on stage wasn’t buying his album to begin with.





Photo Credit: Getty Images / Splash News / Backgrid USA