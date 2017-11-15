Mnuchins Still Not Quite Understanding Optics

Mumbly-lipped Steve Mnuchin and his third trophy wife have yet to figure out that people intrinsically admire the rich, yet hate ostentatious displays of wealth. Bill Gates has tens of billions in the bank. But forty dollar shoes. Everybody loves him, even as he destroys the world with shitty software.

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin betrothed Louise Linton in a manner similar to how Harvey Weinstein decided who got female roles in his movies. Linton's lavish lifestyle and obvious displays of wealth have manage to irk the general public, already prone to hating all Trump related appointments. Trump somehow managed to pull off the persona of the rich guy who cares. The Mnuchins not so much.

Linton screwed the pooch previously when she called out Twitter trolls mocking her hashtagged designer wear as jealous bitches who can't afford her sweet shit. She apologized by appearing in a Washington society magazine decked out in a designer gown talking about galas and French furniture. She's Scottish. It's even worse with the accent.

The Mnuchins took a tour of the U.S. Mint and photo-opped themselves holding up sheets of uncut cash like evil Bond villains. A chance for them to show off Mnuchin's name on the newly pressed bills. It's one of those Mayweather Instagram show pieces that looks better on braggart pimps. Linton's bizarre Mistress of the Dark outfit and gloves completed the picture of effete snobbery.

It's not that people easily forget Secretaries of the Treasuries of the past, it's that they never knew them in the first place. Unless you're Defense or State, your job is to shut the fuck up and run your department until you're allowed to leave and get paid absurd fees for your government connections in the private sector.

Hey, Mnuchin, you're supposed to bang the high class escort, not marry her. What a putz.