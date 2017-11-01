Mr. Skin Podcast Ep. 71: Anna Friel Boobs and Maria Bamford Bush

This week on the Mr. Skin Podcast, The Girlfriend Experience is pushing the limits this week on Starz with a full, uninterrupted 7 minutes of lesbian sex between Anna Friel and Louisa Krause. SMILF is breaking taboos too with a new Frankie Shaw sex scene that ends with a visible cum shot.

There's also a pair of surprising nude debuts from a couple of big name comedians: Bridget Everett showing off her humungous hoots on the very first episode of Amazon’s Love You More and Maria Bamford blowing it out of the water with a lengthy full frontal on the second season of Netflix's Lady Dynamite. And we’re looking forward to nudity from both Kristen Stewart and Chloë Sevigny in the upcoming movie Lizzie.

All that plus the Wheel of Skin, and an interview with our Streamate CamGirl of the Week, ErikaXstacey

Click on the player below to listen to the show and then click over to the Mr. Skin Podcast page for all the links mentioned in the episode, as well as your chance to call into the show and make your voice heard!