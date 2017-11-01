Naya Rivera Beat Up Her Husband While Walking Their Kid

There are few truisms in life. Among them are the fact that child actors don't grow up well. Like those unexploded ordinances they find from former wars. It's only a matter of time before kablooey.

Rivera was born in L.A. and immediately put into toddler roles on TV by her model mom. The odds of that child requiring prescription psychotropics as an adult round down to one-hundred percent. Rivera had numerous kid and teen roles on TV shows because she's attractive and ethnic and didn't ask a lot of awkward questions like, I'm 12, you're 48, why is your hand in my pants?

Rivera's break came from being one-quarter Puerto Rican and demographically applicable for the Hispanic chick role on Glee. It's been kind of slow since that ended. To break up the monotony, she got enormous fake breasts, dabbled in David Spade peen, married a recurring bit part TV actor, Ryan Dorsey, made a kid, and filed for divorce.

The couple recently reconciled because neither of them could imagine taking care of the kid they made during the hot sex portion of their relationship alone. Though Rivera framed it differently in a big cover story for the online magazine Momtastic. You take what media outlets you can get three years unemployed past Glee:

"It’s always going to have its challenges logistically, but Josey is our priority. We’re his parents. If everybody looks at it that way it alleviates some of the drama. Doing what’s best for Josey is really what it all boils down to.”

Alleviating drama is not what actors do best, so over the Thanksgiving holiday Rivera punched Dorsey about the head and face while walking their kids near Dorsey's family home in West Virginia. Normally, a husband won't report his 120 pound wife landing some licks during a dispute because it's definitively embarrassing. All bets are off when you make your living from your face and you're likely planning for a future custody battle. Dorsey recorded the whole thing on his cellphone camera and turned it over to the local cops who arrested his wife for domestic battery.

Unclear how the whole arraignment plays into the couple's continued reconciliation. You hate to see two year long marriages with slightly over two year old children dissolve into chaos. There are some matters in life that can't be resolved by bigger breasts and more revealing tops. Though that will cover most.