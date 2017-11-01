Jodie Sweetin Sweating Over Child Support

I heard women love when men are assertive and take charge. So I’m trying to figure out why Jodie Sweetin isn’t smiling when her ex-husband Morty Coyle is trying to strong arm her for more child support. He’s just doing what a women would in his position. That’s equality. But to be completely honest this entire ordeal is Jodie’s fault. What self respecting woman lets a man who wears band T-shirts under a suit jacket impregnate her.

Jodie Sweetin is fighting her ex-husband's request for more child support in on-going legal battle since their 2013 split. The 35-year-old actress is taking on her third husband Morty Coyle in court once again according to documents obtained by People magazine on Tuesday. The weekly reports that the Fuller House actress filed an income and expense declaration earlier this month at the Superior Court of Los Angeles.

Sweetin and Coyle share a seven-year-old daughter named Beatrix as the father had petitioned a judge to force Sweetin to pay more for childcare. According to People, the documents detailed her finances which showed that she earned a little more than $40K a month. Coyle had claimed that she makes $700K a year, however, according to the filing Sweetin's adjusted gross income in 2016 was just over $437K.

$40K a month isn’t exactly movie star money but it isn’t anything to laugh at either. Her income level matches her level of attractiveness. She’s not near last place with Kimmy Gibbler but she isn’t up there with Rebecca Katsopolis either. Sort of sitting at a sweet spot. At least she didn’t end up like the Olsen twins. Mary Kate and Ashley’s lives are more than a mess. At 31 they both look like elderly cat women. I didn’t even know it was humanly possible to starve oneself into being repulsively unattractive. It’s terrible knowing Jodie survived being a child star just to fall victim to high child support payments later in life. Maybe she’ll keep her pants on the next time a guy who says he’s in-between employment tries to talk her out of them.

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Pacific Coast News