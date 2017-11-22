Padma Lakshmi Teaching Her Daughter the Art of the Humble Brag

Padma Lakshmi bravely posted a photo of herself with stretch marks visible on her upper thigh. In case you'd miss it, she noted "Hey, stretch" in the general vicinity. Less noted was the fact that the 47-year old attractive Indian was in her underwear, posed deftly across the bed, and wearing a nipple-baring sheer top. Also the fact that she's the world's most slender self-described cook.

Lakshmi joins a cast of genetically blessed women on social media finding empowerment by going make-up free or showing off stretch marks or pregnancy bulges and still looking amazing. Like a tape where J.J. Watt shows you how hard that 33rd and 34th bench press at 225 was for him during the combines and how he's a normal guy like you. A humble brag as pure as you may find.

Lakshmi has been devoting her time of late to body positive image for women and girls. It's something slender celebrity women fully well knowing the applause is fake and most women want to see them dead. Women hate other women more slender than themselves, and if they're also slender, they'll reflexively label the other slender chick a whore. Animal sciences are surprisingly consistent.

Lakshmi claims her honesty about her body only being nearly perfect for her age is matter of sending the right signals to the 7-year old daughter:

"We send signals to our daughters every day. And I am her first touchstone of femininity. Every message I telegraph about food and our bodies is important. So, this year, I've decided my weight will not be my focus. If I need a bigger dress, so be it. That one day—or any day—on the red carpet isn't nearly as important as making sure my daughter doesn't measure her worth by her dress size."

If you've followed this Top Chef hostess at all you realize she's into form fitting and boob shoving up wear. It's her shtick. The one woman in the kitchen you'd earnestly like to bag. If you've been in a restaurant kitchen before, you realize the pickings are slim.

Lakshmi's willingness to go from a super tight dress to merely a tight dress in honor of her daughter is inspiring. Imagine the stories she'll tell someday of her mom going from a size 2 to a 4 for a week or two in between wheatgrass purges to ensure anorexia never reigned in the home. After making sure her baby daddy was a random billionaire, this will rank second on Lakshmi's list of great mom things.