Rob Dyrdrek’s Secretary Belittles Bouncer

Chanel West Coast’s animal behavior outside of a nightclub is good reason why halfwits shouldn’t be allowed in public alone without their handlers. There’s a plethora of reasons why a bouncer wouldn’t let a woman going full retard already outside of the club inside, but my guess on why she wasn’t able to get in was because no one knows who she is. She even admitted in a bathtub interview full of floating breast implants that her goal was to get attention. Congratulations it worked. But what now? You had your john record you after a session to explain your side of the story and have no single or merchandise to up-sell. I don’t think she thought this one through.

Chanel West Coast had an incredible meltdown on the security guard who bounced her and her crew from a club, and it's all on camera ... and absolutely EPIC. We got Chanel and either 6, 7 or 8 of her "f****** hot girls" -- plus apl.de.ap from Black Eyed Peas -- trying to get into WeHo hot spot Poppy Monday night, but the door guy wasn't having it. CWC didn't take kindly to the diss. She started cussing out the guy to his face, then marched into the streets to really make a scene ... while spewing stuff like, "You wish you could be a little white girl rapping, b***h!"

I can see how low income and low intelligence are correlated. Clearly this woman lives a single bedroom apartment that slightly sneaks past qualifying for a squalid Motel 6 room. The stand alone towel rack from the clearance section at Ross is a dead giveaway. Then there’s the undeniable fact that anyone who yells at security stating “you wish you were on TV like me” is never making bank. Rob Dyrdek owns a foam pit and a decent set of manners. He was also on TV but isn’t yelling at big black security guards. He hires them. Haven’t you learned anything? Life is all about emulation. Rob imitated America’s Funniest Home Videos when he created Ridiculousness. He’s now moved into another tax bracket. Maybe if Chanel imitated being a decent human being she would also get somewhere.

Photo Credit: Pacific Coast News