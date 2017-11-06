Rose McGowan Coincidentally Has a New Book

Rose McGowan's new book is to be titled, "Brave". But only because "Long Term Unemployed" was taken by every other non-noteworthy celebrity author. Imagine the humble brainstorming that went on with unpaid assistants for that memoir title.

How else to describe a woman who both willingly and not always willingly slept with directors and producers to catch breaks in the industry? Then that whole sort of car crash cover story for the botched plastic surgery incident. "Brave" has to be in the mix.

McGowan's book will detail her travails and trials in Hollywood, revealing the industry as a sewage pit of egos, exploitation, and sexual deviancy. Certainly enough to tantalize a subsidiary of NewsCorp to take on the publishing of the book. In fact, they moved up the release date to January. Weinstein rape is trending.

It's unclear what role McGowan plays in her drama of the mind, but if you'd like to guess the Paladin who cleans up this stinking town, you're likely on to something. Also, expect an explanation for that first house she rented with Weinstein hush money and the reason she worked on a film with a convicted and well-known pedophile director. It's all in the chapter, "Not the Most Brave of All My Super Bravery".

It's not that honest conversions don't exist, it's that they are very rare. Sometimes the co-opted can transition into the beacons for legitimate progress. Though almost never. That's why it's been a hundred years of people fucking people over in Hollywood and not a single thing has really changed. New names, new faces, new sexual preferences, same old human tendencies of people desperate to be famous.

Photo Credit: Pacific Coast News / Backgrid USA