Rose McGowan On The Run, Felony Arrest Warrant

Rose McGowan says an arrest warrant for having traces of a controlled substance in her luggage is clearly the powers that be trying to silence her. Maybe Weinstein forgot to drop the roofy in your drink and dropped it in your luggage. Leaving you in hot water with Virginia PD and possibly leading to a drug charge. That’s definitely what happened. Or you were too high to remember to throw the drugs out before bag check. Either way just say the drugs aren’t yours and you’re a rape victim. Deflection is a great defense. Prosecutors won’t willingly request harsh sentencing for women who’ve been sexually assaulted. That’s terrible publicity. But then again the warrant is from Virginia where if you’re not a politician you probably don’t have modern plumbing. Any population who still owns outhouses and openly does civil war reenactments wouldn’t take too kindly to any Hollywood folk with a sob story.

Police launched an investigation after they allegedly found traces of narcotics in personal belongings left behind on a United flight arriving at the Washington Dulles International Airport on Jan. 20, the AP reports. A spokesman for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department, Rob Yingling, told Deadline investigators believe the personal belongings were McGowan’s. “Our police have attempted to contact Ms. McGowan so that she can appear in a Loudoun County Virginia court to respond to the charge,” Yingling said. The 44-year-old – who has accused Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexually assaulting her – claimed the warrant was part of a conspiracy to silence her.

A warrant in Virginia is something you don’t have to turn yourself in for. Just make sure you never have a layover there and it’s “what warrant, I have no idea what you’re talking about” for the rest of your life. There’s pretty much only about eight states in the United States that matter. The rest are just fillers. Rose has more important issues to worry about like attacking men on twitter. Or coming out of the closet. There’s no way you have a crew cut, hate men that much, and aren’t scissoring leader of Hollywood’s lesbian chapter.

Are they trying to silence me? There is a warrant out for my arrest in Virginia. What a load of HORSESHIT. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 30, 2017

Photo Credit: Getty Images