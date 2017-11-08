Rosie O’Donnell Clearly Dating Out Of Her League

Far from some fair weather lesbian looking for a quick finger bang at the bar Rosie O’Donnell’s is in a relationship with someone, according to her, who is a respectable human being. At age 55 she should be in possession of a bank account that would be able to at least seduce a C-list celebrity into playing clit tag, but Rosie has chosen to take a dip into the normal people dating pool. Her new lover is a 33-year-old Worcester mountain division police officer. O’Donnell has only given up her first name so far. Rooney is the lucky gal getting to pound out O’Donnell and whatever other activities two far from feminine looking adult women do in the bedroom.

Just one day after telling Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show that she is dating a younger woman, O’Donnell has shared her girlfriend’s name: Rooney. O’Donnell, 55, told Extra that Rooney is 33. “I’ve been dating a woman who’s a police officer from Worcester and she’s on the mountain division so she rides a horse every day,” said O’Donnell. “She was in the Army for eight years. She was an undefeated boxing champion in the Army.” Continued the star, “We are both huge UFC enthusiasts. … It’s fun to have someone to watch it with because nobody in my house cared. She’s wonderful.”

Rosie has stated she never wants to get married again as if she was the catch and the individual with options for any relationship she chose to enter. Being a 55-year-old irrelevant entertainer isn’t exactly marriage material. If O’Donnell ever ran out of funds her only other option for employment at that age is Walmart greeter. So having a robust opinion on marriage like you’re some frequently sought out after single lady or hot piece of A-list ass almost comes off as entitled. It should be an honor that anyone would want to spend the rest of their lives coming home to genitalia so loose it could double as drapery. 55 is no spring chicken ma’am.



Photo Credit: Pacific Coast News