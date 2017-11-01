Sandra Lee Thankful For Her Sucky Childhood

Poor people sure do brag a bunch once their bank account allows them to eat food they didn’t have to dumpster dive for. I own aromatherapy hand wash from Bath & Body Works so I believe that I’m better than 80 percent of the heathens disguised as humans that I encounter on a daily basis. It’s nice to know that I was also better than a young Sandra Lee who probably wore potato sacks for attire when she was younger. I’m allowed to say this because competition is the heart of capitalism and the more disposable income available to a person means the more valuable you are as a human being. At least I think that’s how it works according to rich celebrity logic. If you don’t agree with this perspective you’re probably a commie. But Sandra took the time out to praise the rags that provided the motivation she needed to become rich.

Lee, who is this month’s cover star for their annual philanthropy issue, tells Angeleno: "Some would say I was born into underprivileged circumstances. I think of it as a gift."

I think it’s honorable that her underprivileged upbringing influences her to give to charity instead of buying a new Birkin bag. Being a celebrity chef I know she would probably inspire all of those poverty stricken kids to close their eyes and imagine that the instant ramen they’re forced to eat daily is really a five star meal. But when you’re a struggling child trying to feed yourself day to day chances are your mom doesn’t have a cable package that includes The Food Network. So you probably don’t even know who Lee is. But just know that she understands and cares. Your lack of adequate nourishment and naps for dinner aren’t going unnoticed.

