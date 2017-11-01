Sarah Hyland Slams Life And Style For Plastic Surgery Facts

Today's slamming of the h8ers comes from Modern Family star Sarah Hyland, who suffered a Twitter meltdown after seeing that Life & Style called out her plastic surgery. Alleged plastic surgery. But like, plastic surgery. The magazine known for searing editorial about what choice lip gloss your favorite stars wear while taking dumps implies that Hyland's new face is the result of going under the knife, but according to Hyland that isn't the case at all, and her new face is just the product of whatever medical situation she's been talking about for forty-five years. The same one that previously led to her dramatic weight loss. In the old days it was called anorexia and it was a compliment. Get ready for the slam:

I have had the worst medical year of my life and to create an entire article surrounding the question of if I've had plastic surgery is the MOST insulting thing. Adding insult to injury. You have NO IDEA what i have been through. And I have somewhat addressed these rumors already. People like you are the reason why young girls feel the need to alter their face. MY face has been altered by LIFE SAVING medication. Take your "journalism" and use it for some good. FOR ONCE.

You know, that medication that makes your face look like a vamp Real Housewife-in-training. Earlier this year Hyland explained her need for an Ally McMeal (God I miss Mad TV) with:

My circumstances have put me in a place where I'm not in control of what my body looks like. Oh, and no that's not Photoshop. Those are my legs. Those are my arms. I write this because I've been accused of promoting anorexia... and I want girls to know that that's not my intention. So I am here to say that no one should aim to be the weight that I am right now.

People who complain about being too skinny seem so fun and grounded. While the title of Life & Style's article is "See 'Modern Family' Star Sarah Hyland's Transformation Through the Years" the URL, "Sarah Hyland Plastic Surgery Before And After," reveals that the article probably started with a more blunt angle. Still, it doesn't beat around the bush in calling out Hyland's plastic surgery, and in reaction, Hyland tweeted a series of the kind of videos people post before they cannibalize their families, which you can see below. If anything, the twenty-six-year-old Hyland is behind in the plastic surgery game, considering half-deflated balloon animal sea cucumber face Kylie Jenner is younger than her, so if Hyland hasn't already gone under the knife - hypothetically, because she definitely has - she should just think of the article as career advice.

Was a tad salty tonight. But I love a good bit! @Life_and_Style pic.twitter.com/CByyRDcu9G — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) November 2, 2017

