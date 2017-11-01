Selena Gomez Deserves Woman Of The Year

It doesn’t take much to win woman of the year. Hell you don’t even have to be born a woman. Just chop the cock or identify as female for 365 days consecutively and you’re eligible. I know there’s some single woman out there barely making ends meet but she never had a hit single on the radio so society really doesn’t care. If I can’t sing along to your struggle you can’t be woman of the year. End of story. That’s where Selena Gomez comes in. Having a kidney transplant and winning your celebrity ex-boyfriend’s heart back is what dreams and chart topping singles are made of.

Billboard has its 2017 Woman of the Year and her name is Selena Gomez. "Not only is Selena soaring on the charts, but she continuously inspires young women everywhere to be authentic, give back and to not be afraid to use their voice," John Amato, president of The Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group, said in a statement. "She is never afraid to speak her mind and has used her platform to advocate for the needs of others. We are thrilled to be able to honor her as our Woman of the Year."

It’s pretty much official when the Woman Of The Year brings her boyfriend to the barrios of LA. Nothing says back together like what could have easily turned into an altercation with a security-less Bieber and Gomez at a swap meet. Justin removed best friend Floyd Mayweather from his life to hang out with his ex in the hood. Not hypocritical at all. But now that Selena has been nominated the best at her gender for this year there’s nothing that could go wrong. Now that her and The Weeknd are over Bieber and Gomez are flying high like that plastic bag Katy Perry talked about in her song. That says a lot because Taylor Swift was trying really hard this year with reinventing herself. She learned the hard way being weird on the internet won’t win any awards. Better luck next year.

