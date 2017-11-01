Mr. Bean Still Knocking Them up

I was unsure if Mr. Bean’s mouth worked until I heard him speak in a skit later on in life. It conjured the same feelings I felt when I learned Pikachu from Pokemon can now speak english as of a few days ago. Ruined childhoods aside Rowan Atkinson is taking a very Hollywood approach to having kids by having another above the age of 60. I wonder what it was like for a 33-year-old Louise Ford to let a 62-year-old mute lay on top of her. Is that even considering making love or making sure Rowan doesn’t leave you for an even younger woman closer to the barely legal age limit? You can never be too sure around a man dipping his hands into the fountain of youth.

Rowan Atkinson, the Blackadder and Mr Bean actor, is to become a father again at the age of 62, it has been reported. The star, who has two grown up children from his first marriage, is expecting his first child with actress Louise Ford, who is 29-years his junior. The couple have been together for three years and are said to be delighted and excited about the news.

Atkinson has something special about him if he was able to appeal to Americans. By default anything British is inherently boring. Dressing up in a three piece suit and making jokes about the queen doesn’t count as comedy anywhere outside of London. But don’t tell that to a bloke who believes jellied eels are a delicacy. I’m unsure what’s appealing to women about old men but if inevitable ED and raising a teen with a 70-year-old is appealing so be it.

