Shaq's Super Sweet 16

Celebrity parents believe that they are better than the average Joe’s mom and pop. There’s no justifiable reason why almost a million dollars should be spent on a 16-year-old’s birthday. That’s setting the bar very high very early. At that age you’re only worried about getting your driver’s permit and having sex behind your parent’s backs. Something is telling me the money Shaq spent on Amirah O’Neal’s sweet 16 is to make up for all the quality time she never got growing up. Shaq has probably had more intimate moments with Kobe Bryant and Charles Barkley than he ever did with his daughter. But time is money and a million dollars should make up for many years of missed special moments.

Shaq and his ex-wife Shaunie O'Neal spared no expense for their daughter's sweet 16 ... and by expense, we mean they dropped almost a mil for the kid. The O'Neals threw Amirah -- aka Mimi -- an EPIC 16th birthday party Saturday night in L.A. that was fit for royalty -- 'cause the proud parents spent nearly a million dollars on the whole shebang. Yep, you read that right ... $1,000,000. Sources close to the family tell TMZ Sports that Shaq and Shaunie rented out out the entire rooftop area of the W Hotel in Hollywood, and they gifted Mimi a brand new Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen. Oh, and they also booked YG to perform ... who we're told did 8 songs, including his hits "Toot It And Boot It" and "Why You Always Hatin?"

I don’t believe his daughter got her money’s worth. She basically received a mini concert from an arguably obscure rapper and an overpriced Mercedes. That’s not one million well spent. There’s always next year. 16 is too pivotal an age to just be handed everything you can ask for on a silver platter. Sometimes scrubbing the floors of a Subway teaches teens life lessons. Like what life can be like if your parents ever decide to financially cut you off.



Photo Credit: Getty Images