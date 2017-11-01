Smallville Actress Seduces Women To Join Sex Cult

I know what you’re thinking. Where was your invitation? I don’t like to assume that all sex cults are inherently evil. Change it from sex cult to sex club and you have yourself the average swinger couple’s Saturday night. But the secret sex lives of celebrities will always be under scrutiny. Especially if you’re an actress on Smallville who no one expected to be second in command of a sex cult. Who could have seen that coming from Allison Mack? Allegedly Clark Kent’s BFF is into blackmail and BDSM.

Rumors are going around that Allison Mack, Clark Kent’s adorkable best friend on Smallville, is a “key recruiter” of a sex cult DOS. The cult’s title stands for “dominus obsequious sororium,” Latin for “master over the slave women”; last month, the New York Times reported that they also brand women with cauterizing rods, and that leader Keith Raniere allegedly forces members to go on “near-starvation diets” to satisfy his sexual needs. [Frank Parlato] claims that to join, women are brainwashed into handing over blackmail-worthy material such as pornographic pictures or financial information. Once they are a member - or “slave” - they are allegedly encouraged to recruit new women into their “slave pods”, stop dating, and be on call 24 hours a day to their “master”. Parlato said that an “Emmy award-winning actress” was a “key recruiter,” and the Daily Mail reports that person is Allison Mack.

Master sex slave wrangler Keith Rainere’s demeanor is cool, calm, and collected. In other words the perfect candidate to be a cult leader. Life doesn’t come with instructions and I’m skeptical of anyone who acts like they have all the answers. People who always project the outward appearance of having nothing wrong going on in their lives are always involved in some unexpected psychopathic activity in their spare time. Like serial killing or leading a sex cult. Even more genius is disguising a sex cult as a self-help group. What sociopath wouldn’t want their own harem completely comprised of the low self-esteemed. Those people ask other people permission if they should call the cops. So my only question now after finding out that Allison Mack turned sex cult secretary is are single men still subject to paying higher cult/club fees than couples? Being subservient to a cute crazy cult chick is something I wanted to scratch off my bucket list.

Photo Credit: Splash News / Backgrid USA