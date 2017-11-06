Sarah Hyland The Modern Bisexual

Swinging on the sexuality spectrum isn’t anything new in 2017. The higher ups in Hollywood have an agenda to push. Being a guy was already challenging enough. Now Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland may normalize women switching sides if men fail at making them happy for nine seasons of their fictional always full of drama lives. She confirmed, without the consent of the writers, her strong belief in her character being bisexual. Cat is out of the bag now. This is not even a plot twist. It’s affirmative action sexuality style. Bisexuals aren’t underrepresented enough for you to randomly change a character’s sexuality overnight. They already have Frank from Shameless and that show is a hit. Is it even safe to assume anyone is heterosexual until proven otherwise anymore?

The 26-year-old actress confirmed fan theories on Wednesday that Haley is bisexual, responding to one who asked if it was indeed true by writing on Twitter, “I don’t know what the writers would say? But I confirm.”

I’m going to go out on a limit and call this a publicity stunt. #GayGloUp did go viral on Twitter not too long ago. Women posted a picture of the male that made them so unsatisfied they had to switch sides. I️ don’t know the rules about being bisexual but I️ pretty sure that counts. Modern Family is just keeping up with the times. Not to sound like a pig or anything but the idea of Sarah Hyland slurping on a sloppy blonde sits somewhere in my top 50 favorite fantasies.

Photo Credit: Backgrid USA / Instagram / Getty Images