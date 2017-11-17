‘What Men Want’ Gets Feminist Reboot

What better way to celebrate a recent win over the patriarchy than to replicate your oppressor’s behavior and objectify men. Did we not learn anything from Animal Farm in third grade? Die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain. Women have been plotting over role reversals for the longest. We now have a What Men Want movie releasing with Taraji P. Henson at the helm. Get ready for tampon jokes and insiders about the how relatable and funny it is to take your bra off after a long day. Anyone who finds the feminine flipped humor distasteful will be labeled a misogynist sexist pig and promptly banished from the theater. Women won thanks to Weinstein. Welcome to a world where they own the Thunderdome.

Here’s a smart way to remake a hit comedy. Paramount Players has signed Empire‘s Taraji P. Henson to star in What Men Want, a comedy inspired by the 2000 Nancy Meyers hit romantic comedy What Women Want. The studio is fast tracking the film, and has set it for release January 11, 2019. The original starred Mel Gibson as a confident chauvinistic male who suddenly acquires the ability to hear what the women around him are really thinking. The new version follows a female sports agent (Henson) who has been constantly boxed out by her male colleagues. When she gains the power to hear men’s thoughts, she is able to shift the paradigm to her advantage as she races to sign the NBA’s next superstar.

The only thing worse than rebooting an original film is rebooting it with a feminine twist. Ghostbusters. Movies are supposed to be entertaining and not force feeding viewers a social justice agenda. Men aren’t complaining and crying over being inserted into female films. No one wants to see a Sex And The City remake with all men. It wouldn’t work. It would just be lazy humor highlighting stereotypes. We already have Twitter for that and it’s just as time consuming and unfunny as this film is projected to be. How many “men love sports, just want sex, and never clean” jokes can you squeeze into an hour and thirty minute runtime? Hollywood keeps swinging at underhand pitched ideas and it’s getting ridiculous. No home run hit movies for the foreseeable future.

