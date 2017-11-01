Terry Crews Calls the Cops on His Groper

Because even large muscular black men can be sexually harassed, Terry Crews went to the cops this week to officially report a reach around on his junk by Adam Venit, a big shot senior agent at William Morris Endeavor, where Crews is repped.

You may recall last month of Crews Me-Too'd the #MeToo craze by being the first grown man to come out with a story of genital victimization. The ever feminist placating actor and former athlete noted that a year earlier at a holiday party a "high level Hollywood executive" approached him all shady like and grabbed his package. It was a strange admission, outside of the completely cynical attempt to earn victimization merit badge points. Crews noted at the time how he let it go because there's so much social stigma and peer pressure to ignore drunk old men at office parties copping a feel.

Enough. Like the Jennifer Lopez movie of the same name. Crews upped the ante on his #MeToo man points by filing a formal complaint with L.A.P.D. about last year's unwanted cupping. Whatever the criminal complaint outcome, the expectation of the filing was enough for Adam Venit to be asked by his firm to take an abrupt and indefinite leave of absence. For what it's worth, Venit's a 50-something dude with a wife and five kids, four of whom he takes credit for spawning himself. Not that that means he can't be a party-time cock handler.grabber. The blind groping at Hollywood parties is most definitely gender neutral, despite the abundance of public outcry only from the ladies.

Perhaps it's a good thing that Crews is making a big hullabaloo about this incident. If you discount the massive pussy sad-excuse for a guy connotations. The shit boys and men go through in this business isn't something that earns the press, unless you're a Spacey boy, but Corey Feldman was out there long before Rose McGowan spent her payoff cash and started turning.