The Ariel Winter Workout Plan

I have certain reservations when it comes to Ariel Winter. She completely falls into this weird category where I don’t want to give her my attention but at the same time I can’t look away. She’s like that friend of the hot chick that you would go for next if the hot chick had a boyfriend already. That sounds about right. Ariel is consolation prize hot. It also helps that she’s on some body positivity mission that includes displaying camel toes and too much cleavage. That last part was a lie. There’s never a such thing as too much cleavage. She’s also working out which is good. While not technically obese, she has an endomorph like shape that suggests she’s a few hamburgers away from becoming a house if she one day decided to go carb crazy. But still somewhat bangable for the time being. And her ass likes to eat her shorts. Maybe I’m just easily excited by women who dress easy. I mean comfortably. I don’t want to sound like a Harvey Weinstein. Even though her sense of style and outfit selection falls somewhere between cosplay and something you would find in the sex section of Spencer’s.

Cowboy boots, no bra, and child sized jean shorts forced to succumb to the gravitational pull of your ass. Even the blind would be able to see you want some attention. But it didn’t stop there as that was just a quick fit to go grocery shopping. She also managed to slip into a pair of tights too tight for most humans while at the gym. But being body positive means ignorance of reason as well. So what if your pants are laying siege to your labia, cutting off all circulation and forcing a camel toe. Do you look good? Yeah. Then that’s all that matters.