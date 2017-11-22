The Weeknd After Katy Perry And Beiber’s Sloppy Seconds

The Weeknd is a womanizer who has his eyes on everyone’s leftovers. More specifically what Justin Bieber doesn’t want. Justin just recently rekindled the flame with Selena Gomez. It was official that Gomez and The Weeknd weren’t a thing anymore when she unfollowed him on social media. There’s no hope to make amends when you can’t send a dick pic in the DMs. But even after losing a lover to Beibs he’s been spotted with Yvonna Ventura who was also involved with Justin in the past. Ventura is by far less accomplished than Selena topping out with a career high classification of model. But in the looks department she’s more filled out than Gomez. A win if you’re an assman like Cosmo Kramer.

Katy Perryand The Weeknd kicked off the holiday week with a dinner out together. On Monday night, the two were snapped by paparazzi arriving to Italian restaurant Madeo in West Hollywood separately. According to a source, they dined together, but left apart around midnight.

The Weeknd didn’t stop at asking Justin “are you going to finish that” when it came to his women but he might be banging Katy Perry. They’re trying to push the narrative that they’re only collaborating but everyone knows that’s celebrity code for kinky Kamasutra like sex. Also no one with ears wishes to hear a Katy Perry Weeknd song. At the rate the Weeknd is throwing himself around some model is bound to be a single mom soon.

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Splash News