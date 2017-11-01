Tyrese Kidnapping Video Is Mile Marker Seven on His Road to Insanity (VIDEO)

Identifying precisely where pretending to be crazy elevates to actually being crazy is difficult among actors and entertainers. These people are notably weird and bonkers as a byproduct of their shtick and show. Shia LaBeouf comes to mind. Is his n-bomb dropping and drunken fight picking part of the shtick, or is he nuts enough to love a beatdown? Is Sean Penn playing boot kicking angry elder or is he touched? These people take pride in being cognitively disassociated. How can you tell when they need meds or merely a trophy and applause and a champagne re-fill?

Tyrese has been slowly shuffling toward crazy town for a while now. His bitter custody battle with his ex-wife who's accused him of abuse has resulted in numerous bonkers Tyrese selfie videos melting down, check-ins at Cedars Sinai with anxiety chest pains, claiming The Will Smith Scientology project was lending him five million to support his legal case, and most nuts of all, directly attacking The Rock in the press. The Rock being the only man who can help you get work in the future.

Tyrese thought it'd be funny to post a stunt kidnapping video to Facebook at 3am. You can't post porn to Facebook, so assume anybody engaging Facebook videos at 3am is living on the fringes. Tyrese's video depicts him roaming his living room chomping on a cigar and taunting a tied up, Saran Wrapped, and greased comedian Michael Blackson. Blackson last week posted a video mocking Tyrese's custody meltdown, so the prank had some semblance of reason.

Like LaBeouf's Trump cam fight stunt, you assume it's rigged, but knowing the dude is losing his shit in life leaves you wondering a bit. Enough for tons of people to call the LAPD to report that Tyrese had lost his marbles and kidnapped Michael Blackson. The funnier version of this is Jimmy Kimmel kidnapping Matt Damon. The less funnier version of this is Tyrese taking out a knife and stabbing Michael Blackson to death because this wasn't a joke. Could've gone either way.

Cops rushed to Tyrese's crib to find Tyrese guffawing over his practical joke. Super funny. Probably less funny when Tyrese is murdering eleven coeds and the cops take their time next go-round. If you're Tyrese's angry ex-wife, you're certainly taking this video and the fallout to the judge and asking for a re-do on the recent joint custody ruling. Do you want a ten year old around this at 3am? That's what she'll say. It's at least worth considering.

In terms of effort, give Tyrese some points. Not knowing that three minutes is far too long a stunt piece is where he'd clearly lost his editing senses. Expect his crazy to continue. Kind of exciting where it might lead. Unless you're on his murder list come some random April evening. He's not a small fella and he's bottling a boatload of crazy. Somebody needs to replace Manson.