Uma Thurman Sexual Misconduct Monologue Up For Awards (VIDEO)

To Uma Thurman’s credit, she realizes the audience doesn’t want pro forma Weinstein rant any longer. That show closed last week. When asked for her comments on the growing number of sexual misconduct scandals in Hollywood, or the fact that all sexual affronts from 1917 through 2017 are being currently aired, Thurman struck a thoughtful pose and delivered an inspired monologue of controlled rage.

It’s worth noting that Uma Thurman is a trained and experience actress. And a solid one at that. This isn’t Rose McGowan or Alyssa Milano. This chick almost won an Oscar. In a Weinstein film no less.

Thurman took an entire minute to run through a master’s class in restrained anger as expressed through countenance. It’s one of the finishing courses at Lee Strasberg’s academy. When it was over, you felt like she’d delivered the hammer down on the gross behavior of men in the picture business. But she’s said nothing. Only that she would deliver her real thoughts once she had time to calm down and think rationally. Which was kind of a unique thing to say among her rushing-to-Twitter peers. Kudos to the writer.

Thurman’s two most notable roles happened to come in Pulp Fiction, which broke her big, and later, another Weinstein/Tarantino hookup in Kill Bill. She’ll need to deliver an Weinstein tirade that manages to tread carefully around the fact that he’s the guy who made her career. But for the moment, Thurman’s non-response response has received adjectives of “chilling” and “powerful”. So maybe this is her third most notable role.

Thurman’s routinely identified the sexually dark nature of the business especially toward young actresses and models. She made mention of this many years ago as a teen herself. It’s nothing of a revelation. More of a reveal that there haven’t been wide-eyed ingenues in Hollywood in many decades. Girls, and often their stage moms, come to town with a solid understanding of the game. Like pushing your kid into the coal mines. Did you know it’s not good for their developing lungs? Who knew?

Let it be known far and wide, the only place where life is hard for hot young teenage girls is Hollywood. It’s the law of scarcity. You’re not scarce in this town and you will be fucked. Move into advertising in Portland and you will run the men in the town without much effort. Nobody in tennis suffers from CTE. You actually don’t have to pick a poison.