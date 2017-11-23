Uma Thurman Wishes Harvey Weinstein a Slow Death for Thanksgiving

Last month, Uma Thurman now famously insisted she was too angry to speak to her feelings about Harvey Weinstein and his ilk unmasked in Hollywood. She promised at a future date, after League of Shadows training and contemplation, she'd share her full feelings. Quite a tease. A little slipped out in her Thanksgiving message that began with peace to the world and ended with...

Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! (Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators - I’m glad it’s going slowly - you don’t deserve a bullet) -stay tuned Uma Thurman

Thurman topped drama with more drama. That propelled her well past the rote rape culture reflexive posters. Sometimes you have to wait twenty years to share your dark thoughts merely to hone them rhetorically.

Going Instagram gangster on the seedy fat gents is a new twist in the #MeToo saga. It's still only words, but insisting a quick death is too good for a man isn't something you drop lightly. Stay tuned for what? You take out the Crazy 88's and slow bleed Weinstein from beneath his sluggish jowls?

Thurman rolls easily past McGowan in terms of the dark army of women who aren't going to take it anymore. McGowan's coke arrest was the perfect chance to Wally Pipp the shit out of her. Who wouldn't follow Uma Thurman into battle? Assuming she's dropped the extra twenty since having that latter day kid. Sexism still holds a rightful place in some discussions.