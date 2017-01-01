University Of Tennessee Not Hiring Jerry Sandusky's Boy Wrangler Greg Schiano

The University of Tennessee has backed out of a short-lived understanding securing Greg Schiano (pictured right) as the next head coach of the Volunteers amid backlash from students and anyone who doesn't suffer from memory loss. Schiano worked under the OG Kevin Spacey, Jerry Sandusky, at Penn State, and while in a 2015 court deposition he denied having knowledge of Sandusky's Second Mile High Club program, in which Sandusky abused dozens of pre-teen boys, in 2016 former Penn State assistant Mike McQueary stated that in the 90's Schiano approached him:

...white as a ghost and said he just saw Jerry doing something to a boy in the shower.

As with the Harvey Weinstein scandal, it's difficult to believe perpetrators' inner circles are unaware of abuse. Especially since instead of meeting his victims in private hotel rooms like a baller, Sandusky was soaping up boys in locker rooms accessible to a number of Penn State employees. Sandusky used his Second Mile program as an opportunity to round up eight to twelve-year-old boys to give them a once-in-a-lifetime hands-on approach to football. And his hard dick. Schiano was most likely Sandusky's valuable camp counselor, and I believe that he was unaware of the child abuse as much as I believe Ben Affleck wasn't Weinstein's late night Lubriderm runner.

After word got out that Schiano was in line to take over the University of Tennessee football team - which is a joke to the world but the lifeline for the over 100K hill people in Neyland Stadium drinking gasoline out of Ziplock bags - from his current gig as the defensive coordinator at Ohio State, a swift backlash took less than a full day to shut it down. As a University of Tennessee gradauate myself, I'm somewhat proud of the newer generation of students for putting down their butt chugging accouterments for a second to voice their concern over Schiano's hiring. Or anything not involving alcohol or date rape really. In addition to the students who took to Twitter and The Rock (pictured below) to protest Schiano, Tennessee politicians chimed in, because politicians definitely know a sexual assailant when they see one. But when State Representative Jeremy Faison articulated his thoughts, he accidentally gave insight into the bigger problem facing sports-centric schools:

The head football coach at the University of Tennessee is the highest-paid state employee. They're the face of our state. We don't need a man who has that type of potential reproach in their life as the highest-paid state employee. It's egregious to the people and it's wrong to the taxpayers.

Highest-paid state employee. Instead of Schiano, we'll funnel tens of millions of dollars into some other guy's pockets in exchange for running the Vols into the ground. And then give him millions more in severance after he surely gets the boot, instead of investing the money in academics. Which currently bankroll sports programs at UT. And this future coach certainly won't have ever witnessed or been the perpetrator of child abuse while working in a high school or elsewhere, because signing up for a lifetime of being surrounded by naked athletes in showers is definitely not something most pedophiles would do. Go Vols.

Photo Credit: Getty Images, WVLT-TV Local 8 News