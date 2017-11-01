Wonder Woman Will Quit If Brett Ratner Manages Next Flick

Female celebrities will soon start taking one knee to protest sexual harassment. Before that it was both knees with no objections but some hush money curbed all that courage to come out and identify the culprit. I guess it’s hard to talk with a full mouth and full pockets. Maybe Goodell can take a page from Hollywood’s playbook and pay Kaepernick off too behind closed doors. There’s too much money involved in the NFL to just let it tank. But now the openly oppressed are becoming more intelligent. Gal Gadot is throwing her weight around like Kaep offering ultimatums when it comes to the Wonder Woman franchise. She states she refuses to be involved in any project Brett Ratner has his name attached to.

“Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot is continuing to battle accused Hollywood sexual harasser Brett Ratner by refusing to sign up for a super­hero sequel unless the moviemaker is completely killed from the franchise. A Hollywood source tells Page Six that Gadot — who last month backed out of a dinner honoring Ratner, where she was due to present him with an award — is taking a strong stance on sexual harassment in Hollywood and doesn’t want her hit “Wonder Woman” franchise to benefit a man accused of sexual misconduct.

I support her protest. Half of my support comes from believing women shouldn’t be subject to sexual harassment just because they have a nice shape. The other half is because I hate Wonder Woman. She’s another “me too” hand out superhero. There’s no doubt in my mind she got her moniker from her creator wondering what women from that era could do outside the confines of a kitchen. Fight criminals of course. They’ve only been the victim of purse snatching in every superhero comic book ever. It would’ve been too close to home if she fought crime with a can of mace so they gave her a whip and said she hailed from the Amazon. There’s nothing remotely amazing or entertaining about fighting crime with a whip. Unless it’s my dominatrix and the theme of the evening is B & E role play. Her superhero costume is a mini skirt for christ’s sakes. I’m willing to openly debate anyone saying sex wasn’t on William Moulton Marston’s mind when he created the character. When’s the last time you took anyone serious who threatened your safety while wearing a skirt? Here’s an idea, make modern superheroes relevant to this time era. Like “The Amazing Internet Girl” who stops trolls from leaving mean comments.

Photo Credit: Backgrid USA