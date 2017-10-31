You'll Never Believe What The Powerpuff Girls Look Like Now. What Happened?

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin reimagined the Powerpuff Girls as broken whores for Halloween last night, wearing everything from thigh-high boots to a bondage collar to really drive the point home that they're gross and desperate. Kendall looks like either Bai Ling on a bad day or Emily Ratajkowski after a horrific accident, and Baldwin looks like Ivanka Trump trying to convince her husband that he's not gay by wearing Adult World fetish gear in the bedroom.

The hookers on the prowl found what they wanted in the form of paps stationed outside of a Halloween party at Delilah in West Hollywood. Now we have these keepsake pics that prove that anyone who thinks that The Powerpuff Girls is an innocent Cartoon Network show for children is delusional. Kendall and Baldwin took one look at the empowered crime-fighting tiny tot heroes and thought "Why aren't they whores?" Rightly so. We all know that Halloween is a crucial time for seeing celebs peddle their bodies for pap pics, but really, so is every other day. Dragging The Powerpuff Girls into this mess definitely creates more of an angle than the tradish sexy cop, but where will it end. If these two show up as horny Berenstain Bears next Holloween we're going to have to go ahead and cancel the who damn holiday. For the sake of the children.

Photo Credit: Splash News