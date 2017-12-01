Adriana Lima Isn’t A Quitter

Adriana Lima is one of a kind. Taking off your clothes is certainly a talent that takes time to master and she wants the world to know that she’s not stopping anytime soon. The statement that had everyone speculating her departure from modeling lingerie for Victoria Secret was an Instagram post stating she would no longer “take off her clothes for empty causes.” Only the phrase “empty causes” translates to a different meaning when you’re an underwear model. Most likely it meant she will no longer strip for ugly men without mounds of money or advancement opportunities to offer her. It’s not like she has any other skills that would allow her to maintain her lifestyle at 36-years-old if she wanted to switch career paths.

Adriana Lima is one of the most famous lingerie models in the world, and she plans on staying there. The 36-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel is still working with the brand, despite Internet buzz that she quit her involvement with the lingerie giant. On Sunday, Lima posted a heartfelt Instagram note saying she would no longer “take off her clothes for empty causes.”Her words sparked some to question whether she would be hanging up her wings for good. But the model, who just walked her 18th Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai in November, will continue to collaborate with the label and was focused on sending a message of female empowerment. “As Adriana mentioned in her post she received a recent offer where she was not aligned with the direction,” a rep for the model tells PEOPLE. “Adriana is blessed to be able to work with all of the brands she does including Victoria’s Secret.”

Models age in dog years but Lima is still looking like she has some fight left in her. She’s amassed millions over the years and has more than enough to gracefully bow out but why would you if you were her. Strippers are required to cater to the fetishes of strange men for weeks-on-end just to make less than a fraction of what Lima would get for a single show. And she only has to walk around on stage in a bra and panties. Making millions for low skilled work like modeling is the embodiment of what it means to be lucky. Milk it until you can’t anymore.

